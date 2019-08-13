An Ashland man turned himself in to the Boone County Sheriff's Department on Monday after he was accused of statutory rape of a minor younger than 14.
The girl told a forensic interviewer that Christian J. Wynn, 50, had sexual intercourse with her two-to-three times per week over the past five years.
A witness who lives with Wynn confirmed at least one incident.
Ashland Chief of Police Lyn Woolford confirmed that the alleged abuse occurred in Ashland. He said the girl is still a minor but didn't know whether she was still under age 14.
In a probable cause statement, Ashland Police Officer Terry Toalson stated he believes Wynn is a danger to the community because he "has made verbal threats to take his own life and the lives of other family members if they report" his alleged acts.
Wynn used such threats to "intimidate the juvenile victim in the case" and caused her to fear for her safety and that of her family members. The threats also led Wynn's live-in girlfriend to apply for an order of protection against him, according to the statement.
Bail is set for $100,000.
According to a complaint filed by the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's office, the alleged statutory rape occurred on or between Feb. 1, 2015, and June 25, 2019.
The Ashland Police Department and the Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services initiated a joint investigation into possible sexual assault on July 2. The forensic interviewer spoke with the alleged victim on July 25 at Rainbow House in Columbia.