An Ashland man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday on U.S. 63 after his truck skidded on ice and overturned.

John Forsee, 54, was killed on U.S. 63 south of Ashland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado began to skid on the ice-covered highway, hit a sign first, then a culvert and finally overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt.

There were no passengers in the truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you