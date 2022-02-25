An Ashland man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday on U.S. 63 after his truck skidded on ice and overturned.
John Forsee, 54, was killed on U.S. 63 south of Ashland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado began to skid on the ice-covered highway, hit a sign first, then a culvert and finally overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt.
There were no passengers in the truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle single occupant fatal crash on northbound US 63, south of Ashland, in Boone County. Information about the crash will be released when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/wk9io8AUCU— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 25, 2022