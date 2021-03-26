Richard Sullivan invests in people.
Sullivan became mayor of Ashland last year, but he’s not new to interacting with his neighbors. As a chaplain and pastor, he is always touching the lives of those around him. He sees his role as mayor as another way to touch people’s lives.
As the lead chaplain at Boone Hospital Center and a pastor at Summit First Assembly of God, Sullivan is preparing for Easter Sunday services April 4. His preparations, however, are less traditional than those of other ministers. His include a rabbit suit.
The weekend before Easter, Sullivan dresses up in a bunny costume and takes the name Richard Rabbit to deliver 16,000 Easter eggs to children across Ashland. His goal this year is to give 12 eggs to every child in the Southern Boone County School District.
Sullivan said he created Richard Rabbit as a way to spread joy to the children of Ashland during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He worked with Southern Boone Schools Superintendent Chris Felmlee to estimate the number of children in the community.
With the support of local businesses, Sullivan bought 8,000 eggs to give out. From March 27 to March 29 last year, Sullivan danced his way across Ashland in the back of a volunteer-driven truck.
Not wanting students outside of city limits to miss out, Sullivan organized a night where kids could stop by the middle school to safely get eggs and a picture with Richard Rabbit.
They gave out every egg.
After the success of last year’s Richard Rabbit Easter, Sullivan wants to keep doing it for years to come.
Jason Reynolds, an insurance agent at Angell & Co. in Ashland, was one of the donors. Reynolds has known Sullivan for 10 years.
“Richard has always had a kind and caring approach,” Reynolds said, “so it didn’t surprise me one bit when he tried to bring a little joy.”
This is an example of what Sullivan said he has been doing all his life: investing in people.
Sullivan grew up in Mexico, Missouri, with three brothers. Both his parents had cognitive disabilities and struggled to hold jobs. Sullivan remembers sometimes going without electricity. However,he does not describe his childhood as challenging. He just said it was different.
Sullivan dropped out of high school when he was 16. He spent the rest of his teenage years working as a nurse’s assistant in a local nursing home.
At 20, Sullivan was working at a nursing home in Centralia and got involved with the First Assembly of God. He took a particular interest in the musical aspects of church services, eventually helping the pastor run the services. His time there led him to a custodian position at the church’s sister location, Christian Chapel, in Columbia.
The pastor there, Gary Denbow Sr., hired Sullivan on one condition: he had to get his GED certificate. Sullivan did. Then he went to community college and Bible school, becoming an ordained minister.
Living in Ashland with his wife and two kids, Sullivan wanted to serve his community. He won a seat on the Board of Aldermen in April 2018 and served for two years. Then, in 2020, former mayor Gene Rhorer announced he would not seek reelection. Rhorer, along with Sullivan’s family and friends, encouraged Sullivan to run.
Bill Lloyd, president of Connections Bank in Ashland, was an early supporter of Sullivan and acted as treasurer for his campaign.
“I didn’t know him well at the time when I signed on,” Lloyd said, “but the more I watched him, the more he impressed me.”
As mayor, Sullivan continues to focus on investing in the community.
Recently, Ward 2 Alderman Rick Lewis had a health scare: a possible brain aneurysm. Because Lewis’s wife could not visit him during his stay in Boone Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, Sullivan, the hospital chaplain, came in on his day off to check on him.
“Richard, you’ll never know how much I appreciate what you were able to do,” an emotional Lewis said at a Feb. 16 Board of Aldermen meeting.