Developer Rob Wolverton’s request to annex his 15 acres of rural land on East Hayes Road to the city of Ashland was voted down Tuesday.
In a public hearing before the Board of Aldermen held on Zoom, Wolverton shared his hopes to build a St. Raymond’s Society Transitional Housing Facility for pregnant women on the land just off U.S. 63.
St. Raymond’s Society has established transitional homes in Columbia and Jefferson City. Their website states the homes allow women and their children to live there while they participate in the society’s “comprehensive self-sufficiency program.”
The Ashland Board of Aldermen voted down the annexation proposal 4-2.
In order for the site to be used for the housing facility it would need to be rezoned from agriculture use to commercial development.
Wolverton owns R. Anthony Holdings LLC.
“This piece of property makes a lot of sense for the St. Raymond Society people,” he said. “The property fits their needs very, very well.”
City Administrator Tony St. Romaine said the proposed annexation fits into Ashland’s long-term commercial development goals.
The land is adjacent to 37 acres the city previously annexed and the future site of Lakeside Ashland, an outdoor entertainment venue.
Wolverton noted that the infrastructure of the site is currently lacking. He plans to connect to Lakeside Ashland to access water.
Over 40 Boone County residents have voiced opposition to Lakeside Ashland, citing safety, noise, property value and quality of life concerns. They live just outside the annexed land and are not Ashland residents.
Comments on Lakeside Ashland’s Facebook posts sharing updates on the project are generally positive.
East Log Providence Road is the only way in and out of the rural neighborhood of about 57 homes. Residents worry traffic from new developments will clog the exit and be dangerous in emergency situations.
Southern Boone County fire code requires two access roads for residential areas with over 30 homes.
Five property owners in the neighborhood spoke in opposition of the East Hayes Road annexation and development at Tuesday’s meeting.
“So long as there is only one road in and out of this community, this is inherently unsafe,” said Keith Birkes, whose property borders Wolverton’s.
Lori Wallace is an East Log Providence Road resident and a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the city.
Addressing the Board of Aldermen Tuesday, she said, “In the past, I remember hearing you say, the time for us to object or make our wishes known regarding Lakeside Ashland was at the time that (it) was annexed and zoned commercial. So here we are tonight to present our objections to being annexed, because we all know that the end game is to make it commercial.”