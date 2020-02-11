Ashland's Police Chief Lyn Woolford has been placed on paid administrative leave, City Administrator Tony St. Romaine announced Tuesday in a news release.
Woolford was placed on leave at the direction of Mayor Gene Rhorer, according to the release. The leave goes into effect immediately.
Ashland's Deputy Chief of Police Terry Toalson will serve as interim chief while Woolford is on leave. The Ashland Board of Aldermen is expected to make the appointment official at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 18, according to the release.
No more information is available at this time.
"The city cannot disclose specific personnel actions toward employees," St. Romaine said in the release. "We will provide additional information and details once this matter has been thoroughly reviewed."
St. Romaine formally served as the deputy city manager in Columbia.