The Ashland Police Department, joining with law enforcement across the country, is hosting a drug takeback program this fall, according to a release on Oct. 15.
The APD will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications during the event, no questions asked. The event will last from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Ashland Police Department, 601 E. Broadway, Ashland 65010.
Liquids, needles and other sharp objects will not be accepted, but there is limited sharps disposal containers available at the APD.
These events reduce the number of medications, such as opioids, that could be misused by family members, children and visitors.