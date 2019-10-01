Ashland residents invited to paint their story, contribute to bicentennial mural
Those who attend the
annual Ashland Fall Festival on Saturday will have the opportunity to channel their inner artist by contributing to a mural meant to honor Boone County.
The mural, painted in the shape of Boone County, is a celebration of the county’s bicentennial, which will be celebrated next year. Each geographical region of the county is represented and will be painted by the people who live there.
Local artist Stacy Self designed the mural, and is asking the community to help complete it by painting separate pieces that will eventually be combined into one large work of art.
Self designed the artwork for each region after meetings were held throughout the county to determine what is important and unique about each community.
Once the pieces are completed and arranged to form the map of Boone County, the mural will be displayed in the Boone County History & Culture Center for the entire year of 2020. At the end of the year, the pieces will be given back to the communities that painted them.
Mural painting will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Ashland City Park.
—Emily A Roiger