Both lanes of traffic will be closed from 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of South Main Street in Ashland, Missouri.

The closure is due to a scheduled construction in the area and the required connection to underground utilities, according to a news release from Ashland Public Works Department.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes during the work. Johnson Avenue and East Broadway will be open.

Please contact the Ashland Public Works Department at 573-657-2568 for more information.

