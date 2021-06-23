Ashland's growth fosters new business development

Ashland is facing a pace of growth it has never seen before.
From 2000 to 2010, the small town south of Columbia saw its population increase by 98.3% to 3,707 people. The 2019 estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau put the population at nearly 4,000. Mayor Richard Sullivan and City Administrator Tony St. Romaine expect to see that number at more than 5,000 when the 2020 census results come in.
That pleases both the mayor and the city administrator. Sullivan said he thinks the rise in population means more businesses will be attracted to town. And, since being appointed as city administrator in 2019, St. Romaine already has played a large part in bringing commercial development to Ashland.
Other residents worry the community will lose the charm that drew them there.
“You know, if it grows too much, I don’t know how it will be,” said Don Cochran, manager of Dreamy Nails, one of Ashland’s newer businesses, “because we like that small-town atmosphere.”
Cochran said many of the people who come into the salon, which his wife owns, have expressed similar concerns.
St. Romaine said he believes Ashland sorely needs more commercial development.
Recently, Ashland has prioritized selling contracts for lots in East Ashland Plaza, which is on the east side of U.S. 63, separated from the main part of town on the west. The plaza is a large, mostly undeveloped tract, except for the Break Time convenience store that opened in February. Although the plaza is pretty much unoccupied now, all but one of the lots are under contract with developers. The responsibility now falls to developers to bring in businesses.
The state of business
Historically, businesses setting up shop in Ashland have had short life spans, either going out of business or downsizing as a result of high rent and low sales.
In just the past few years, the town’s Pizza Hut shut down, along with a pool supply shop, a CBD dispensary and a catering service. Other businesses have been forced to move to smaller buildings to stay afloat.
Lately, however, there’s been an upsurge of new business: Trail Boss BBQ, Century Tattoo, Dreamy Nails, Sun Life Tan Co. and Lillie Lavon, a gift and home decor shop. Larry Potterfield is in the midst of developing industrial property on 400 acres next to Columbia Regional Airport and within Ashland’s city limits. There’s also the new YMCA, and Ranken Technical College plans to spend $6 million on an Ashland campus. Construction is set to begin this summer.
Most of the new businesses are on East Broadway, the heart of Ashland’s downtown. This strip has proved to be hit or miss in the past, but the current crop of business owners is bullish about Ashland.
Cody Finley is the co-owner of Century Tattoo. He and his partner, Lars Van Zandt, used to work at the Columbia tattoo parlor Iron Tiger. They’ve been looking to strike out on their own.
Finley said there are many benefits to running a business in a small town. Customers don’t have to mess with metered parking. Business owners can strike agreements with landlords regarding rent and utilities that may not be possible in a larger city.
One of the big draws, Finley said, is the “calm, relaxed, small-town feel.”
This small-town atmosphere seems to be what many business owners enjoy about Ashland.
Emily Williams has lived in Ashland for 11 years and has witnessed its growth. She opened Sun Life Tan Co. in October. While she supports the town’s growth, she doesn’t want it to lose its small-town feel.
The future
As more businesses come to Ashland, and more people move into the subdivisions being developed, there is more stress on the city’s infrastructure. The fast-growing Southern Boone County School District just won voter approval in April of a $7 million bond issue that will finance the latest in a series of expansion projects.
The city also spent $7 million to build a larger water treatment plant to keep up with the growing needs of the city’s residents. A loan from Missouri’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund paid for that project.
That project and loan demonstrate the cost of keeping up with the mounting stress on Ashland’s infrastructure. As new housing subdivisions continue to develop, the tax burden that comes with improving infrastructure will fall on residents unless more businesses come to the area. The sales tax revenue that new and successful businesses generate could ease the burden on residents.
The city is actively working to improve Ashland and attract new businesses.
The Planning and Zoning Commission is considering updated plats to allow development, and the mayor and city administrator have been working on projects of their own.
Sullivan said he is working on something he is “really excited” about but cannot talk about yet.
St. Romaine has been working to improve Ashland’s downtown with the Broadway Beautification Task Force. The project has been in progress since St. Romaine came to Ashland.
The task force has been working with Missouri Main Street Connection to acquire money to improve the downtown strips aesthetic and accessibility. According to the organization’s website, it seeks to enhance the “economic, social, cultural and environmental well being of historic downtown business districts in Missouri.”
St. Romaine has been heavily involved in that project, and he has been a driving force in many of the developments taking place in Ashland.
“These types of developments don’t take place overnight. They take years of planning,” St. Romaine said. “What I think we are seeing now is a result of that planning over the past five years at least.”