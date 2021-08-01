A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was suspected of fleeing the scene of an assault and kidnapping that morning at the Columbia Mall parking lot, according to a Columbia Police Department release Sunday.
Joseph Jones of Columbia was arrested in connection with an assault which occurred early Sunday morning in the parking lot at 2300 Bernadette Drive.
Law enforcement said Jones attempted to run over an adult woman with his car before pulling her into his vehicle by her hair. Jones then left the scene in his silver SUV, according to the release.
He was apprehended by law enforcement Sunday afternoon as they were responding to reports of a verbal altercation at the 2000 block of Gus Court.
Jones was arrested for domestic assault and armed criminal action in the first degree and kidnapping in the second degree, according to the release.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 874-7652 or at CrimeStoppers at 875-8477.