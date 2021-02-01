One person was assaulted but no one was shot Monday night after reports of gunfire at Fifth Street and Turner Avenue.
MU Police sent alerts shortly before 9 p.m. that shots had been fired in the area near the Turner Avenue Parking Garage on the MU campus.
The incident, which lasted just over 30 minutes, led to alerts by police that everyone should clear the area.
At around 9:30 p.m., police declared an all-clear and announced that there was no longer an ongoing threat to campus.
The investigation will continue.