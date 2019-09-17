Assistance League of Mid-Missouri will celebrate 25 years of serving Columbia on Sept. 25 by giving away chocolate chip cookies at its Upscale Resale store.
Upscale Resale, 1729 W. Broadway, is the major nonprofit fundraising outlet for the Assistance League. Volunteers accept donations of men's and women's clothing, accessories, books, furniture and collectible items to resell at reasonable prices.
All proceeds fund programs helping adults and children. More than $5 million has been given to the community in goods and services. Volunteers have donated more than 800,000 hours serving 160,000 people since 1994.
The Assistance League also runs the Cookie Connection community campaign and takes individual donations.
Cookies will be given away from 10 a.m. to noon.