One year after his death, the Boone County Fire Protection District will pay tribute to Bryant Gladney, an assistant fire chief.
Three of the locations he worked at will be lit red Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release from the Fire District. Gladney, who worked for the Fire District for 25 years, died Dec. 22, 2021, while serving his community. He was directing traffic away from a previous crash on Interstate 70 when a tractor-trailer hit his vehicle.
Gladney’s death was the first line-of-duty death for the Fire District.
The locations recognizing him include:
- Boone County Fire Protection District Station 1, at 5910 E. St. Charles Road.
- Boone County Fire Protection District Training Center, at 5100 Roger I Wilson Memorial Drive.
- Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters, at 2201 I-70 Drive NW.
On Dec. 28, Governor Mike Parson ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for Gladney. Parson also posthumously honored Gladney with a Red, White and Blue Heart Award for those killed in the line-of-duty.
“This past year has been a difficult year. Losing a firefighter in the line-of-duty takes a toll on the entire organization. Bryant impacted many lives during his 25 years of service with the fire district,” said Scott Olsen, the Fire District's chief, in the news release. “His passion was EMS and teaching. That is where his heart was. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."