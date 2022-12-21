One year after his death, the Boone County Fire Protection District will pay tribute to Bryant Gladney, an assistant fire chief.

Three of the locations he worked at will be lit red Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release from the Fire District. Gladney, who worked for the Fire District for 25 years, died Dec. 22, 2021, while serving his community. He was directing traffic away from a previous crash on Interstate 70 when a tractor-trailer hit his vehicle.

