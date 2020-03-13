Thursday at the Columbia Regional Airport, travelers came and went as usual, with a few visible changes.
With COVID-19 concerns in the air, counter agents at United Airlines, Hertz Car Rental and Enterprise Rent-A-Car had put out hand sanitizers.
Elsewhere, a cart full of disinfectants was clearly visible to passengers.
Still, conversations with several indicated that they had not been deterred from flying.
Lola Rice, a retired nursery school teacher from Jefferson City, was heading to Texas for a family reunion with siblings arriving from Arizona and Oklahoma. She said the three-day trip would celebrate their brother’s 70th birthday.
At the airport, she said she did notice added safeguards. She nodded toward the arrivals door, where she said she had seen an employee with gloves on his hands.
“He apparently had been cleaning,” she said.
Columbia Regional Airport serves hundreds of passengers each day with flights between Columbia and Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago and Denver.
In the wake of the coronavirus, both of the carriers — American Airlines and United Airlines — report that they have taken steps to upgrade passenger health and safety.
Their websites declare that they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as federal agencies and other global health organizations, to follow recommended protocols.
Measures taken by both include wiping down common surfaces with disinfectants, disinfecting all kitchenware, providing hand sanitizers and limiting personal contact as much as possible.
The airlines report that they have also waived fees for customers with a change of plans.
At the airport Thursday, a number of MU students were returning home after the university made a decision Wednesday to shift classes online.
Walker Bailey, a journalism student, had gotten his ticket switched from a later date and was traveling to Memphis.
“They’re really accommodating in terms of getting us home,” Bailey said about American Airlines, but added that phone calls were not being handled quickly.
Personally, Bailey said the situation around the coronavirus was causing him distress and leaving students “in limbo.”
“It’s just moving really fast, and so it’s stressing me out,” he said.
Seiler Burr, a documentary journalism student at MU, was flying to Texas to shoot a capstone film project. Home is Dallas, and he plans to stay there until classes resume at MU.
He said he couldn’t let the coronavirus get in his way.
“I don’t think you can live in fear,” Burr said. “Don’t let it affect your life too much.”
Other travelers were arriving Thursday for events scheduled to take place in Columbia — some already canceled.
Rebekah Fetzer, a nurse from Hawaii, said she came for her best friend’s wedding.
“I told her I would come, and I bought these tickets, like, the beginning of the year before the coronavirus. So I wasn’t gonna cancel it,” she said. “I’m not afraid.”
On her journey, she said she walked through empty airports and noticed the lack of queues at security checkpoints.
“Even the staff at the airport are like, ‘Yeah, flights are so cheap; I’m gonna go on vacation,’” she said.
Fetzer also noticed more flight attendants using gloves and more travelers wearing masks.
Officials at Columbia Regional Airport, especially those at security, were wearing both gloves and occasionally a face mask.
Fetzer said she carries hand wipes and uses them to wipe tray tables.
One couple, Kevin and Lisa Helms, came to Columbia from California on Thursday to catch the Jason Aldean concert, which has since been canceled.
Kevin Helms said it was intended to be “a birthday present for my wife.”
On a bench near the American Airlines counter, a Columbia resident who declined to provide her name said she was waiting to get her ticket changed, but it was a long wait.
She had canceled a birthday weekend with a friend in Texas after her workplace imposed a quarantine period before returning to work after a trip.
“I had to come here because you can’t get through on the phone,” she said.
She had already waited 30 minutes at the airport to see a representative.
Watching the people mill about, she said she felt dejected about her own plans but also conflicted about the circumstances.
“I really want to go,” she said, “but then I don’t.”