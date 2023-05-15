A plea agreement has been reached resulting in a prison sentence for a 2020 Boone County murder case, Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office announced in a news release Monday.
Fabian Goldman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree burglary charges, with the court sentencing him to 14 years imprisonment for the murder and 15 years imprisonment for the burglary. According to previous reporting, because the two men were "in the commission of committing a felony" when Logan was killed, prosecutors are able to charge Goldman with murder.