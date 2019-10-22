Attorney General Eric Schmitt addressed a room of senior citizens at Solstice Senior Living on Tuesday afternoon to inform them on a range of different scams currently in circulation.
“You’re just seeing a greater sophistication of the scam artist,” Schmitt said in an interview.
Reports of abuse to the Missouri Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline have gone up by 35 %over the last decade, and financial exploitation is the second most common kind of report, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Scammers have developed their hustles to target specific age groups, including elders, Schmitt said.
Schmitt focused primarily on telephone scams, online phishing scams, mail fraud and door-to-door cons. He also warned Solstice residents about the so-called “grandparents scam,” which uses emotional distress to coerce the victim into paying, typically by fabricating a distressing story about a relative or loved one, or outright posing as one.
Columbia is the second of four stops Schmitt will make to discuss scams aimed at senior citizens. He also visited St. Louis on Monday and will be stopping in Jefferson City and Cape Girardeau on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Even though they cast a wide net, scammers are capable of targeting their cons to maximize their efficacy. One hustle is currently using the Boone County Sheriff’s Department’s phone number in order to scam victims out of their banking information, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The attorney general’s office often partners with federal agencies to tackle multi-jurisdictional cases. In March, $30 million in cash and assets were secured in a sweepstakes scam run out of Kansas City. The investigation was a joint effort with the Federal Trade Commission and marked the largest forfeiture the FTC has ever secured, according to a news release.
The attorney general’s office has been able to recover and return about $10 million in scam money in 2019, Schmitt said.
The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has also secured about $5 million and 19 convictions since January, Schmitt said.
The attorney general’s office also has investigators working on intercepting home improvement schemes, Schmitt said. In these situations, scammers will offer to do work on the victim’s house for an upfront payment, then walk without fulfilling their end of the bargain.
Schmitt said he is confident in the team the attorney general’s office has built to tackle scams and fraud.
“We’ve got a great group right now,” he said. “They stay plenty busy and we follow the leads wherever they go.”
Scams can be reported via the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222, or via the attorney general’s online consumer complaint portal.