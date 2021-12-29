Backlog – The National Institute of Justice (NIJ) defines backlog as anything that has not been started within 30 of receipt by the lab. The backlog is the sexual assault kits that are submitted to the MSHP lab for testing on recently committed sexual assault cases.

Unreported sexual assault kit – these are sexual assault kits that are collected by medical providers, but the survivor does not want to report the case to law enforcement. In 2020 the MSHP lab began storing these kits for medical providers. These kits are not tested (unless the survivor changes their mind and requests testing), and will be destroyed after 5 years. These kits are not part of the MSHP lab backlog.

Untested sexual assault kit s – these are sexual assault kits that were stored by law enforcement and never submitted to a lab for testing. In 2018 the Attorney General’s office conducted an inventory of these sexual assault kits. The Attorney General’s office is working on submitting these kits to private laboratories for testing. These kits are not submitted to the MSHP lab for testing and are not part of their backlog.

The process

First, the inventory was completed to know where all the kits were.

Following that, the AG's office worked with local police department by using regional shipping events where smaller local police departments from around a 25 to 50 mile radius would bring their kits. The larger department hosting the event would then gather all the kids and then ship them off to a lab to be tested.

The shipping processes were designed to make it easier for smaller and more rural police departments, and in turn preserve the chain of custody so fewer people handled the kits. The AG's office has contracted out several private labs for the testing of these kits, and the Marshall University for analysis.

Marshall University houses a technical team that does a lot of crime analysis, and they conduct a technical review of the results, just to interpret exactly what's going on with the kits after the labs tested and gave DNA profiles back.

Many times there is hardly enough DNA material collected in the kit to produce a full DNA profile, or the profile being not strong or complete enough to be uploaded.

Sometimes the kit is old enough that the collected DNA has been damaged, as some cases go back somewhere around 40 years or more.

At other times, the collected DNA also turns out to be of the victim's own, or of a consensual sexual partner, which is determined throughout the course of the investigation in accordance with the FBI’s requirements.

Kits with a full DNA profile are sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crime analysis division, and the AG's help, they enter those kits into the FBI's DNA collection database called combined DNA index system, or CODIS.

CODIS contains DNA profiles from previous offenders, and tries to match the profiles with those already existing in the system. This process is called producing a CODIS hit.

When a CODIS hit happens, the MSHP and AG's office gather information to work with the victim to present a sort of packet to the local prosecutor where the crime potentially occurred, and then they consider prosecution.

According to the latest data from late September, 963 of the 2000-plus shipped SAFE kits returned DNA results. Of them, 352 were eligible for CODIS upload, and 155 of them produced CODIS hits. This has allowed the AG's office to make 35 criminal referrals to local prosecutors across the state.