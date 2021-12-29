Four years after a statewide audit found close to 7,000 untested sexual assault kits, officials say they are nearing the end of eliminating that backlog.
“I don’t want to put an exact time on it, but I think we are making really good progress and the light is at the end of the tunnel,” Chris Nuelle, press secretary for the Missouri Attorney General’s office, said by telephone.
“I also don’t have the exact number, but somewhere roughly around 2,000 are left” of the original backlog being handled by the attorney general’s office, he added.
At the same time, changes in state law for testing for all crimes and an increased pace in submission of sexual assault kits means Missouri State Highway Patrol labs are seeing another backlog develop. As of November — which is the latest data available — 1,929 sexual assault kits in that group still remain to be tested at the state highway patrol lab.
“It can take several months for a sexual assault kit to be tested,” said Capt. John Hotz, director of the patrol’s Public Information and Education Division. “The kit must be evaluated and screened to determine what potential evidence is within.”
Working to get kits testedWhen former Attorney General Josh Hawley started the sexual assault forensic evidence (SAFE) kits initiative, some 4,500 of the 7,000 untested kits were found to have an accompanying police report, which can help in developing a criminal case.
The SAFE kits initiative in Missouri is a part of the nationwide Sexual Assault Kit Initiative that began in 2015 as an undertaking of the United States Department of Justice and the Bureau of Justice Assistance.
As a result of this initiative, state and local jurisdictions were able to create an inventory of the backlog of untested kits, and upload DNA profiles of perpetrators to the national Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) to investigate or develop evidence.
Nuelle verified that 2,101 kits with police reports under the attorney general office’s supervision have been shipped to state labs — both private and contracted — for testing.
“It is a huge undertaking with massive parameters,” Nuelle said. “With a backlog that big, it is going to take a little bit of time to make it through and get all those kits tested. But I think our progress so far has been pretty astounding.”
The Joyful Heart Foundation has been a leading national organization striving for sexual assault reform since 2004. Its work included multidisciplinary approaches and best work practices that serve as models nationally for reforms to kit testing.
Mateo Cello, the foundation’s policy implementation associate, said there are two ways for kits to be tested: using the state lab or outsourcing them.
Missouri has outsourced untested kits to private labs, and they oftentimes have faster turnaround times than public labs, Cello said.
“Using funds to outsource to other labs is the best case for testing the backlog the quickest,” Cello said in a phone interview. “They’ve actually secured three rounds of federal and state funding, which is a lot. They’re on the right track, and they’re more advanced in terms of breakthrough reform than the average state.”
The state attorney general’s office has received two federal grants, in 2018 and 2020, to assist in reducing the backlog, which primarily supports completing the inventory of kits and then testing them.
“The 2018 grant created an inventory of kits from 2018 prior, and the second grant created an inventory from 2018 to 2020,” said Jennifer Carter Dochler, public policy director of Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MOCADSV). The creation of the second inventory is expected to be completed in January.
The coalition works with the attorney general’s office toward enhancing legislation on the federal and state level, training community members and advocating how to best help survivors of sexual assault. It is the membership association of the domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers in Missouri.
In the last legislative session, the attorney general’s office sought and received $2.6 million in state funding to continue shipping and testing kits.
According to the attorney general office’s website, federal funding is expected to cover the shipment and testing of roughly 900 kits, and the new state funding will cover the shipment and testing of roughly 1,100 kits. Nuelle confirmed that this combination of funds can potentially eliminate the original backlog being supervised by the attorney general’s office.
“The long and short of it is we’re trying to secure the the funds that we need to continually test kits to eliminate that backlog,” Nuelle said.
Funding is divided upDochler said that one requirement of the federal grant is that the inventory of untested kits must be completed before the state receives the entire grant award for additional expenses, such as testing or development of the statewide evidence tracking system, SAFETrack,
It would also provide local jurisdictions and victims a free tool for tracking the status and location of SAFE kits throughout the process.
“In 2018, legislation was signed into law that created timeframes for when the kits had to be picked up from a hospital and by when law enforcement delivered the kit to a crime lab,” Dochler said. Use of the evidence tracking system was voluntary at that time.
But in 2020, legislature required use of the evidence tracking system.
The idea was that everybody involved with collection of a sexual assault kits — Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crime labs, law enforcement — will use the evidence tracking system to create summary reports of how many kits haven’t been tested, says Dochler.
This also meant that crime labs started receiving more kits on a regular basis than they did before, and there was not enough funding or manpower to handle that, according to Dochler.
Testing meets higher demandDochler said the COVID-19 pandemic further stalled the progress of the SAFE kits initiative, primarily because testing became more expensive than originally projected due to higher demand.
“There are supply issues right now with COVID,” Dochler said. “The same materials that are needed to do DNA testing on these kits are also what is used for COVID testing.”
Public records indicate a steady flow of kits coming in every month since 2018, and testing unable to keep up with the submittals.
Hotz added that unlike the backlog dealt by the attorney general’s office, the current backlog is ongoing since sexual assault crimes occur regularly, and their evidence gets submitted to the laboratory.
“There is no current resolution that would completely eliminate such a backlog,” Hotz said.
Lt. Eric Brown, assistant director of the patrol’s Public Information and Education Division, confirmed that the number of sexual assault kits received by the patrol has been growing.
He pointed out that there was a change in statute in 2018 requiring all sexual assault kits to be submitted to a crime lab within 14 days of receipt by law enforcement. This meant that even though a large number of the kits get outsourced, the laboratory still has to perform some work on the case, which contributes to the number of kits in patrol labs.
Brown added that the patrol labs also work on a variety of cases including homicides, assaults and robberies − which all contribute to the backlog of sexual assault kits in their possession.
“It (new kits coming in) numbered 748 in 2018, 977 the following year, 789 the next, and increased to 951 this year, as of Dec. 7,” Brown said. “But through November this year, patrol labs have processed 417 more kits than were tested in all of 2020.”
However, neither Hotz nor Brown addressed questions about whether the influx of kits coming in and added responsibilities to collect DNA samples for other crimes is manageable with the current manpower and resources, or whether the highway patrol will seek more funds from legislature for additional positions to handle the increased workload.
“The MSHP Crime Lab Division works continually on improvements to our processes to better manage cases with the staffing level and resources provided to the lab,” Brown said. “The patrol lab continually reviews our policies, procedures and workflow processes to make sure that we are using the resources that we have in the most efficient manner possible.”