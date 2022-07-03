Dan Atwill had a quick introduction in October 2011 to the responsibilities he had assumed when he was appointed Presiding Boone County Commissioner.
Questions arose about transportation routes near Battle High School before it opened in 2013.
Atwill was familiar with the area and checked it out himself to make sure it was safe and immediately knew there was a problem.
“It was obvious that the configuration of the then four-way intersection was a problem,” said Atwill. “It was at a very sharp angle. It made it virtually impossible for a long school bus to turn south on Route Z from St. Charles.”
Boone County District II Commissioner Janet Thompson appreciated the way Atwill stepped up to help resolve this issue.
“His concern was you’re building a school out in this part of the community. Have you thought of how you’re going to get your school buses there safely,” Thompson said.
“He saw the overpass out at Route Z needed to be fixed and needed a better way for the buses to turn off of Route Z to get to Battle,” Thompson said. “He was the one who reached out to MoDOT and said we need your help and get the funding put together to make that happen.”
“Often people want some kind of big splashy thing but he doesn’t necessarily look for splash or glitz, he looks for what’s a solution that needs to happen and so that’s what he’s done,” she said. “He doesn’t dance around the issue, he gets to it and says, you know, how do we resolve this?”
Atwill has brought that level of attention to county affairs for the past 11 years. He announced last fall that he would not seek re-election. His term ends Dec. 31.
When reflecting on what he is most proud of in his time in office Atwill sat up in his chair and paused a moment before responding.
“I’m proud of the way we got through the first phase of the COVID issues,” said Atwill. “We had the Cares Act funding that was distributed to the county by the state. It was a big challenge to find the proper allocations of that funding and to distribute in a way to find the most benefit for the county.”
As he accepted the appointment following the death of former commissioner Ed Robb, Atwill said he was interested in being there for the long run.
“I knew from the beginning I would run the next year,” said Atwill. “Since the position by appointment lasted about a year, it didn’t make sense to serve for only a year. It takes at least a year to learn the rules and the obligations of the office.”
“County government is very interesting,” Atwill added. “You have ... 13 elected officials in county government and each elected official is responsible to the public individually. The county commission more or less oversees the overall operation of the county and tries to help other elected officials do their jobs.”
Being at the center of Boone County issues and finding a solution for over 180,000 people is no easy feat.
“One of the things I would want to emphasize to the incoming presiding commissioner is that you have to be constantly aware of that, and thinking ahead as much as you can about what can the county do to accommodate this continuing growth?” Atwill said. “And I personally believe that growth is a good thing.”
For example, he said, “We are responsible for maintenance of all county roads. And in Boone County, there are approximately 800 miles of roads.”
“I’m proud of the roads in Boone County and the best way to understand that is by visiting the county roads in another county,” said Atwill. “We can’t pave every road but our road system in Boone County is something for all citizens to be proud of.”
“We have a more demanding need for road improvement, and other things accompanying growth, which would involve the sheriff’s department, and emergency management 911,” he noted. “Almost all functions of government are dependent on the number of people that you have to serve.”
Atwill’s law background has influenced the ways he addresses these issues that arise. His time as an attorney in Boone County spans 30-plus years and his experiences with law helped him gain a respectable reputation in the law community.
“People always say law school changes how your mind works, and it’s true,” said Thompson. “Working with him, it’s clear he’s good at analyzing facts, figuring out relevant facts, is there a legal issue and how do the facts work with the law? It’s a great talent of his that he has honed in.”
Atwill graduated from MU with a bachelor’s degree in 1969 and a Juris Doctorate in 1971. He began his legal career in active duty with the Air Force, serving as a captain in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, the military’s legal arm.
Speaking of Atwill’s law background, Steve Sowers, president and CEO of Commerce Bank Central Region said, “When I first got to know Dan that’s what he was doing. He’s very well-respected and well-known.”
“People often forget he’s had a long and successful career as an attorney here,” Sowers added. “I don’t know exactly how to quantify it but he’s had a very significant impact in the legal community.”
Atwill has been on the Commerce Bank Advisory Board for 22 years.
“He serves as our eyes and ears in the community,” said Sowers. “He helps advise us and helps us identify opportunities. He’s been a great mentor and advocate to me over that period of time personally and professionally.”
Sitting in a conference room at the Boone County Government building Atwill leaned back in his chair and reflected on what he would do once his term ends.
“That’s a good question,” he said. “My wife and I have 15 acres and horses, so there’s a lot of maintenance involved with the property I can help more on. There are seven grandchildren I can spend more time with too. I plan to rest.”
His friend Jack Jones did not buy into Atwill’s vision of resting.
“He hates those horses,” said Jones jokingly. “I think Dan’s next charge will be Love Columbia. He took me there with him for his introduction and to connect more with the community. They have noble beliefs in helping people move up seamlessly and with stability.”
Contributing: Anna Griffin, Ary Hadjimohammadi and Lauren Spakowski