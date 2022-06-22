An Illinois man accused of fatally shooting his father, a well-known figure at Rock Bridge High School, will face a preliminary hearing Aug. 24.
Micah McElmurry, 30, is accused of shooting Mike Woods, a home school communicator at Rock Bridge, at a rest stop in eastern Tennessee. McElmurry and Woods, 55, had been traveling to a family wedding.
McElmurry’s lawyer, Ben McGowan, appeared before the Marion County Circuit Court on Wednesday to set the date. McElmurry remained in the Marion County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, and a person in the county clerk’s office there said no decisions were reached on scheduling a bond hearing.
McElmurry, of Decatur, Illinois, is facing one count of criminal homicide.
Woods was a home school communicator at Rock Bridge. He had worked there for three years and in the district for 27 years. Woods was also an alumnus of Rock Bridge and Columbia College.
According to arrest records from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, McElmurry allegedly shot Woods at least one time May 27 at a Tennessee Welcome Center on Interstate 24, near the Tennessee-Georgia border.
Tennessee Highway Patrol, with support from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, took McElmurry into custody later that night. Investigators found a revolver in McElmurry’s possession.