Ray Beck celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and exactly half of his long life was spent working as a leader for the city of Columbia.

Beck spent 45 years in municipal government leadership, 24 of them as director of the Public Works Department and 21 as city manager during a period of unprecedented growth. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to celebrate the beginning of his ninth decade, albeit a few days early. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor fall 2022 Reach me at ecm6zb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720

  • Reporter, Fall 2022. Studying Journalism and Political Science. Reach me at opskpy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you