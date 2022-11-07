Ray Beck celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and exactly half of his long life was spent working as a leader for the city of Columbia.
Beck spent 45 years in municipal government leadership, 24 of them as director of the Public Works Department and 21 as city manager during a period of unprecedented growth. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to celebrate the beginning of his ninth decade, albeit a few days early.
“I didn’t realize I was going to be around 90 years to see so many wonderful things being used in our city that we all worked on together,” Beck said on Sunday. “Such as this park itself.”
Beck's career as a public servant in Columbia began in 1960 as a sanitary engineer. One year later, he was promoted to director of the Public Works Department.
"He worked with, I believe, 14 different mayors during his time in Columbia city government," said Tina Worley, a former city employee who worked with Beck.
"He developed our solid waste program to where it is today, he improved the infrastructure of the city and helped the utilities (department) with long-range planning — he was instrumental in the wastewater treatment plants."
In his first years of employment, Columbia lacked updated water, sanitation and sewer systems. Over the years, Beck addressed some of the city's outdated infrastructure by helping create new water systems and founded the city's first public transit system, according to Boone County History & Culture Center.
"I feel like he has touched so many aspects of Columbia that a lot of people that have been here for a long time really appreciate but the new people don't realize," Janice DeLong, one of Beck's daughters, said.
"For instance, the buses are blue because that's dad's favorite color."
After nearly 2 ½ decades working as director , and often acting city manager, in 1985, Beck was officially named city manager by Columbia's first female mayor, Mary Anne McCollum.
“I would have to say, regardless of the situation, he always managed to handle it and get us through even the toughest times or crises," McCollum said at the birthday party.
“When we first started looking at developing what has become a centerpiece now for the entire state, the Katy Trail here in Columbia, there was a lot of opposition."
Beck managed the creation of several local institutions like the Columbia Regional Airport, Activity and Recreation Center and Cosmopolitan Park.
Additionally, Beck oversaw the acquisition of land and property for the MKT trailhead, Daniel Boone City Building and Stephens Lake Park.
"There's just a lot of parts of Columbia you can't go through without seeing his name on a little plaque or something like that," DeLong said. "He loves Columbia.”
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe briefly joined the festivities on Sunday, proclaiming Beck's 90th birthday, Nov. 9, Ray Beck Day.
Beck, who now has four adult children, 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, retired from city government in 2006. His wife, Delilah "Dee Dee" Beck, died two years ago, DeLong said.
“My mom was always the support behind my dad," DeLong said.
Now, Beck spends his free time managing his 570-acre family cattle farm, as well as volunteering at Tolton Catholic High School and the Boone County Historical Society, which inducted him to its Hall of Fame in 2015.
"My dad is very much into service, and that's why we take a job like that, you're serving the community," DeLong said.
"I think he feels fortunate that he had that job all these years and so long.”