Heart of Missouri United Way will hold two virtual events this week to help local families talk with their children about topics of race and inequality.

The first event — "How To Talk To Children About Race" with author Deanna Singh — centers on strategies for helping parents communicate with their kids, according to a news release from the United Way. The Zoom event is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. Thursday.

Registration is requested at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMqcOihqz8iHNwXtckJpOqhP7s16hE4w2Hf.

After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email to join the event, and they will also be given the opportunity to ask Singh questions in advance. 

"I am a Boy of Color/I am a Girl of Color" is the second event, a live virtual book reading that will help children practice positive self-image.

That event will take place at noon Friday, and the link is https://zoom.us/j/94831874863#success.

  • Public Life reporter, Fall 2020 Studying investigative journalism Email me at djsv5z@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

