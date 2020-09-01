Heart of Missouri United Way will hold two virtual events this week to help local families talk with their children about topics of race and inequality.
The first event — "How To Talk To Children About Race" with author Deanna Singh — centers on strategies for helping parents communicate with their kids, according to a news release from the United Way. The Zoom event is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. Thursday.
Registration is requested at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMqcOihqz8iHNwXtckJpOqhP7s16hE4w2Hf.
After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email to join the event, and they will also be given the opportunity to ask Singh questions in advance.
"I am a Boy of Color/I am a Girl of Color" is the second event, a live virtual book reading that will help children practice positive self-image.
That event will take place at noon Friday, and the link is https://zoom.us/j/94831874863#success.