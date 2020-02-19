Eilene Zimmerman, author of “Smacked: A Story of White-Collar Ambition, Addiction, and Tragedy," explained Thursday evening at Skylark Bookshop what drove her to write the memoir via an excerpt she read from her book.
"I need to understand Peter's death beyond the personal, in a bigger context. I need to see where his story fits into the larger story of drug use and abuse in America," she said.
Smacked recounts the shocking death of her ex-husband, Peter, in 2015 and Zimmerman’s subsequent discovery of his yearslong drug addiction. Peter’s abuse of opioids and hard drugs, Zimmerman asserts, were largely a result of the stress from his career as a successful patent lawyer.
Zimmerman said she began thinking about writing a memoir because she felt depressed as a result of not talking about her loss. She was afraid to tell people how Peter died or aggravate the powerful law firm he worked at, which had paid out his salary and helped Zimmerman with her health insurance after he died.
“I really needed to say to the world, ‘Look what happened to my family’ because I knew we were not the only people that this was happening to,” Zimmerman said. “It just felt like I had this huge secret, and I wasn't sure why I was keeping it.”
In the memoir and a 2017 New York Times article titled “The Lawyer, the Addict,” Zimmerman analyzes how corporate work structures, like those found in law firms, affect the high-achieving individuals who work in them.
In shedding her own preconceptions of what a drug addict looks like, Zimmerman shines a light on how modern corporate work structures foster unhealthy values and behaviors in high-achieving employees, including materialism, competition and social isolation.
When it comes to the demanding nature of the legal profession, Zimmerman believes there is a desire among people to change that, but she’s not sure there is a willingness to change. She has observed a “generational shift” in her research, as younger people entering law firms no longer want to sacrifice personal relationships and interests in exchange for a 60- to 80-hour work week and professional prestige.
Throughout the narrative, Zimmerman is candidly honest about the adverse effects of addiction on her ex-husband’s physical and mental health, as well as her inability to realize the cause behind his deterioration.
She and her two children were initially concerned about how the public would perceive their family, having lost a father and ex-husband who was abusing drugs and behaving erratically in the last years of his life.
“I was concerned that there would be all these haters, you know, like, ‘Why is she writing about him? Who cares about some rich lawyer? He's a jerk,’” Zimmerman said. “But it wasn't that at all. People were really genuinely concerned and sympathetic.”
Alex George, owner of Skylark Bookshop, said it was important to him to help writers like Zimmerman reach a wider audience.
"One of the joys of owning a bookshop is being able to provide a forum for people to gather and talk about books," he said.
Zimmerman also spoke about what opening up about the experience did for her personally as she expressed her grief through writing.
"I got this outpouring of mail from people with similar stories to mine. It made me feel far less alone and isolated."