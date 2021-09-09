Where to find resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, help is available through these resources:

True North of Columbia 24/7 hotline: 1-800-548-2480

MU Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center: 573-882-6638

Mid-Missouri Legal Services: 573-442-0116

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, help is available through these resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Mid-Missouri Crisis Line: 800-395-2132

Missouri Suicide/Crisis Hotline: 314-469-6644

Access Crisis Intervention Hotline: 800-395-2132