A 61-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in an accident on U.S. Route 54 west of Country Road 982 in Callaway County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified him as Dennis E. Davis of Auxvasse.
Davis was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer in the westbound lane with one passenger, identified as John R. Meissert, 50, also of Auxvasse. The Highway Patrol report said the car traveled off the left side of the road, hit the ground and overturned. Both men were ejected.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by Callaway County Emergency Medical Services. Meissert sustained minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital by ambulance, according to the crash report.
The accident happened around 2:30 a.m., and next of kin have been notified. Both Davis and Meissert were not wearing seatbelts.