With the smell of food from different countries and the chatter of several languages filling the air, a group of Afghan women were introduced to a new American tradition Sunday afternoon: baby showers.
Volunteers and staff from Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri Refugee Services, MU Health Care and MU International Programs welcomed the women, who all moved to Missouri as refugees following the August fall of the Afghan government. In total, 18 new or expecting Afghan mothers attended the Sunday event at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Sam Moog, director of Refugee Services, first explained what a baby shower was, as many of the women were unfamiliar with the tradition.
Presents donated by community members were then passed out to the mothers as they enjoyed homemade strawberry cake, Afghan pastries described as “pistachio funnel cake,” tea and orange juice. Volunteers took turns holding and playing with the babies to let the mothers socialize with members of their new community.
“I think this is a wonderful opportunity for the moms and the babies to get together,” said pediatrician and attendee Nabila Khaleel. “This is a nice way for them to form a community and get to know each other. Hopefully playdates and all that will come out of this.”
Before the shower, the women were able to attend a health clinic with MU Health Care doctors Khaleel, Courtney Barnes and Chris Wilhelm. They talked about health care in the U.S. and focused on pregnancy, birth and post-birth procedures.
Barnes began the conversation by discussing ultrasounds with the women so they would not be frightened of the machine. She also went over what an epidural is and explained why blood work during pregnancy is important.
Khaleel discussed topics such as jaundice and breastfeeding, and Wilhelm wrapped up the conversation by explaining why vaccines and routine checkups are important, as neither are common practices in Afghanistan due to lack of resources.
“These ladies are in a totally different land (and) don’t speak the language,” Barnes said. “Having a baby in a health care system they don’t know anything about … I can’t even imagine how frightening that is.”
The event was intended to be larger and more open to the public, but because of rising cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19, numbers had to be kept at a minimum. Despite this, organizers were thrilled with the turnout and support.
Community engagement coordinator Valérie Berta said the number of donations from community members exceeded expectations, giving hope that the refugees will be welcomed into their new community. Even after the shower, the organization still had an entire conference room full of donations left to distribute at a later date.
“The community has helped in such a way that is really truly amazing so far,” Berta said.