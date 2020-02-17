David Sorrell, assistant director of utilities, said his team of trash collectors have seen it all on people’s curbs — kitchen tables, piles of loose trash, stacks of furniture and mattresses.
Sorrell presented possible changes to how Columbia residents will dispose of their trash to the Columbia City Council at its premeeting work session Monday night. The presentation detailed some of the ongoing issues with trash collection and potential new rules for disposal.
One major problem Columbia’s Solid Waste Utility has been dealing with is excessive, large or loose trash. The presentation included photos showing mountains of trash, oversized items and unbagged pieces stacked on curbs outside houses.
The city already requires all trash to be in a bag or bundle weighing less than 50 pounds and measuring no more than 4 feet long and 2 feet around. Residents often break these rules, but workers usually collect the trash anyway.
“I don’t know how we got from picking stuff up in bags and bundles to picking up anything that somebody left in a pile in the front yard,” Sorrell said.
City Manager John Glascock added if the trash wasn’t collected for any reason, the city would receive complaints and send the trash collectors back out to pick up what they missed, regardless of if it was bagged.
“We’ve trained people that we were going to pick this up,” Glascock said. “It’s just customer service, but we’re going way beyond customer service now.”
The Solid Waste Utility recommended it change the current ordinance to require staff to stop collecting trash that exceed the cited dimensions or are not properly bundled or bagged. It also suggested putting a limit on the number of bags or bundles residents could dispose of each week.
The council agreed as long as the limit is generous. Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp suggested five bags; Mayor Brian Treece recommended closer to 10.
The council also suggested this policy involve notifying residents as to why their trash was not picked up, such as leaving a door hanger or a note stapled to the trash.
Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala said that will hopefully solve the problem of people believing their trash magically disappears, and reinforce that trash is instead collected by people.
Improvements to special pickup for oversized items, such as furniture, was also brought up. If approved, these regulations will require residents to schedule pickups and pay a fee similar to what is charged for commercial pickup, which is $3.23 per minute or $16.17 per pickup.
The utility’s next step is to bring these proposed changes in front of the council as a regular Monday meeting for official approval.
The utility also informed the council about the ongoing problem of trash collector vacancies. As of Monday, Sorrell said, there were 13 vacancies in trash collector positions despite recent increases in wages.
In 2018, the council raised the minimum wage for trash collectors to $15 an hour. And for fiscal 2020, which began Oct. 1, the council added another $2 an hour to that wage.
The continued vacancies are due at least in part to a shortage of people possessing commercial driver’s licenses, which are required to drive a garbage truck.
The city has 13 employees with the driver’s license necessary to collect trash and recycling, Sorrell said. It requires 13 drivers each day to complete all routes. If fewer than 13 drivers are available, routes have to be split or supervisors must drive routes, taking them away from their other responsibilities, according to the staff presentation. If the number of drivers drops to 10 or fewer, collection of recycling may be canceled.
The city contracts with temporary agencies to fill these openings, but several agencies it has worked with in the past stopped sending workers due to the high rate of injury, according to previous Missourian reporting. The temporary workers do not possess commercial driver’s licenses and cannot drive the trucks.
Contracting out work is also costly for the city.
In fiscal 2019, temporary agencies cost the city $504,000, Sorrell said. He projects the city will spend $615,000 in fiscal 2020 on contracted work, since it has already paid $205,000 for temporary workers this fiscal year.
One suggested solution to this problem was to reevaluate roll carts.
The rolling garbage cans would be lifted into garbage trucks with an automatic arm, ending the need to have both a driver and trash collector on each route. They were voted down in Columbia in 2016, with one concern being a potential loss of jobs. Sorrell said that shouldn’t be a concern.
“If we actually converted to a roll cart system today, we still wouldn’t have enough staff out there,” he said.
However, Sixth Ward Council Member Betsy Peters said that seems like a conversation for another night, and the utility made no concrete plans to include roll carts in the future council proposal.
Sorrell said he plans to return to the council in about two months with new proposals for the suggested revisions. From there, he said he will need more time to educate the public on the changes before implementing them.
“Whatever we do here, we would have to do an educational campaign first,” he said. “Before we start doing anything, it’s going to take three or four months.”
Residents are welcome to call the Solid Waste Utility anytime with concerns, Sorrell said.