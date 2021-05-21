One hundred years ago, the bald eagle was virtually extinct in Missouri. Today, you only need to drive 20 minutes from Columbia to find them.
Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area has 17 wetland pools that provide habitat for bald eagles and allow them to have a year-round population. The area has a number of trails and even a wooden bridge that overlooks the wetland area and allows visitors to spot eagles.
Right now, Eagle Bluffs has two nesting pairs of bald eagles, and there are another two nests nearby, Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area manager Brady Lichtenberg said.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the bald eagle population was nearly wiped out across Missouri by 1890. Nationwide in 1963, only 487 nesting pairs had been accounted for.
The Department of Conservation had counted 516 active bald eagle nests in its database at the beginning of this year, and nationally the number of bald eagles has quadrupled since 2009, according to a report in March by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Nowadays, the Missouri Department of Conservation keeps a close eye on the bald eagle. It monitors their nests with aerial surveillance, and a volunteer program uses citizen scientists to watch and document nests.
The bald eagle watch team is made up of people like Carol Weston, a Missouri master naturalist who accumulates volunteer hours by doing the watch.
“It’s very rewarding to find a new nest or see new eaglets after they hatch,” she said.
Weston watches up to seven nests since she began in January. She keeps track of the young birds throughout their nesting season until they are old enough to leave the nest. She also keeps track of the weather and data every time she visits a nest site.
The survival rate of the bald eagle during its first year is about 10%, Weston said.
“It’s rewarding to watch the eagles grow up and fly around the area, but I always wonder where they are, if they have survived,” she said.
Robert Hemmelgarn of the Missouri Department of Conservation attributes the return of the bald eagle population to boots-on-the-ground conservation work like Weston’s.
“It is wonderful to see these iconic American raptors making a recovery,” Hemmelgarn said.
The decline of the bald eagle population, he said, was caused by people hunting for bald eagles as well as the presence of DDT, a pesticide that caused eagles to lay thin-shelled eggs that broke or failed to hatch. Illegal hunting of the bird and its eggs also contributed to the decline, he said.
“It is important we continue to do everything we can to protect every one of these iconic birds,” Hemmelgarn said.
A few things could slow down bald eagle growth again, said Todd Katzner, a research wildlife biologist.
“They could run out of nesting space, and that could limit population growth,” Katzner said. “Likewise, eagles sometimes kill or bother other eagles, and if that happens enough, it could cause population growth rates to slow.”
Eventually, he said, the bald eagles will reach a carrying capacity, and the population growth will start to slow down or stop.
Boone County has a lot of protected areas just like Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area that would allow bald eagles to have a strong population, Hemmelgarn said.
They are no longer considered endangered birds, but federal laws also offer considerable protection.
The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act makes it a federal crime to hunt them and prohibits anyone from tampering with the eagles’ nests.
In 1782, the bald eagle became a national emblem of the United States through the action of the Continental Congress. It was first given legal protection by the Bald Eagle Protection Act of 1940. The act was expanded to include the golden eagle in 1962.
Without a permit issued by the Secretary of the Interior, it prohibits anyone from “taking” bald eagles. That includes taking their parts, nests or eggs and molesting or disturbing the birds.
The Migratory Bird Treaty Act has similar provisions, but it extends the protection of eagles across international borders and applies to four international conventions with Canada, Japan, Mexico and Russia.
Under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the first criminal offense is a misdemeanor with maximum penalty of one year in prison and $100,000 fine for an individual ($200,000 for an organization).
Violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $15,000 fine.
In 2005, a Florida land development company destroyed an eagle nest tree on property where it was building a housing development. The company pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and was fined $356,125 — one of the largest penalties ever assessed under the statute.