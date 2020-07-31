PROPOSITION 1

Shall an ordinance removing restrictions on the use of automated residential refuse and recycling collection, including authorizing the use of roll carts for refuse and recycling, be passed?

Under the proposed ordinance, existing Sections 22-159(f), 22-159(g), 22-159.1(d) and 22-159.1(e) of the City Code prohibiting the use of residential roll carts and automated refuse collection vehicles for roll carts would be repealed. If approved by the voters, the use of residential roll carts for refuse and recycling and the purchase of automated refuse collection vehicles would be allowed, but not required.

□ YES

□ NO

If you are for the ordinance to authorize residential roll carts and automated refuse collection vehicles for refuse and recycling, place an “x” in the box opposite “Yes”. If you are against the ordinance, place an “x” in the box opposite “No”.