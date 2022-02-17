Instead of classic Mediterranean foods like gyros, hummus and falafel, authentic Chinese cuisine from Bamboo Terrace will be reaching your plate on Ninth Street.
The Chinese restaurant, Bamboo Terrace, is set to move into International Cafe's previous location in March at 26 S. Ninth Street, just north of the University of Missouri campus. International Cafe, which was known for its Mediterranean cuisine, closed in December.
International Cafe owners Elizabeth Hernandez-Gumati and Mohamed Gumati left the high foot traffic location due to staffing shortages and delivery services like DoorDash luring most of the restaurant's employees away with more flexible hours and better pay.
Since the International Cafe left a vacancy in a popular part of town, Hernandez-Gumati and Gumati, who own the location on Ninth Street, wanted someone experienced to replace their restaurant.
"We chose the local people first before we advertised it to the big companies," Gumati said.
Bamboo Terrace ended up securing the spot.
"Bamboo Terrace is very good quality food," Gumati said. "I think it will be good there."
Celeste Chen, one of the owners of Bamboo Terrace, is opening the downtown location since the lease for the West Broadway location ends in July.
She says the new location will open in March "if we're lucky."
For the first few months, Bamboo Terrace on Ninth Street will only offer takeout.
For now, Chen and the three families who run the business are busy coordinating their equipment and employees to move into the new space in time.