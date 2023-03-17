Ragtag Film Society announced Friday that its Co-Executive Director, Barbie Banks, will be stepping down, according to a news release. Arin Liberman will continue as the sole Executive Director.
Banks has been with the organization for the past 11 years, starting as one of the True/False Film Fest's Q Queens and working up to roles like Hospitality Coordinator and Ragtag Cinema Director.
She is moving to a new position with the Career Center at the University of Missouri in early April.
Board President Carol Hurt said that Banks has been an invaluable asset and will be greatly missed, but she knows Banks will continue to strongly support the organization.
"As one of the Co-Custodians, Barbie’s leadership has been instrumental to the continued success of the cinema and True/False," Hurt said in the news release. "She has been there with the (Ragtag Film Society) through the peak growth times and helped steer the organization through the down time presented by COVID."
Ragtag Film Society is the umbrella non-profit organization that runs the Ragtag Cinema movie theater and puts on the annual True/False Film Fest, according to their website.
The next True/False Film Fest will take place between Feb. 29 and March 3 of 2024 in downtown Columbia.