Ragtag Film Society announced Friday that its Co-Executive Director, Barbie Banks, will be stepping down, according to a news release. Arin Liberman will continue as the sole Executive Director.

Banks has been with the organization for the past 11 years, starting as one of the True/False Film Fest's Q Queens and working up to roles like Hospitality Coordinator and Ragtag Cinema Director.

