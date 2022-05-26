The owners of the Barred Owl Butcher & Table will open a new barbecue restaurant early this fall in north-central Columbia.
Tim Eisenhauer, the head baker at Barred Owl, said Irene's will offer cuisine "that pulls from barbecuing traditions of the Southern U.S. through Mexico, into South America and the Caribbean."
The restaurant at 711 N. College Ave. will be an upgrade of the pop-up restaurant Barbacoas del Norte, which runs out of Barred Owl once a week. Eisenhauer began collaborating with Josh Smith and Frances Harvey to bring the concept to life in 2020. Smith is the co-owner, chef and head butcher of Barred Owl, and Harvey is the bar manager.
"We had always considered Barbacoas del Norte a placeholder name to get the idea across of the kind of food we are making," Eisenhauer said. "Irene's has always been in the back of our minds."
The centerpiece of the kitchen will be a 10-foot-long wood burning hearth that almost every dish will come off, Eisenhauer said.
Eisenhauer said Irene's will have 30 beer drafts available and offer catering.
"Our goal is to build one of the largest mezcal and tequila selections in the state," he said.