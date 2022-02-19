Columbia Police arrested 41-year-old Leon Aldemar Francois White, III, for domestic assault, child endangerment and resisting arrest, after he barricaded himself with two children in a Columbia residence, according to a news release.
Police arrived at the 900 block of Moss Street around 4:45 a.m. Saturday for a report that White was involved in a domestic disturbance.
The SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were requested once CPD believed White had a firearm. Police found a firearm inside, but it was not used during the disturbance, according to the news release.
White surrendered after negotiations, and no one was injured. The investigation is still ongoing.
The Columbia Police Department is asking people with information about the incident to call 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.