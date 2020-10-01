During its annual field day season, MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources will hold virtual, prerecorded presentations instead of offering in-person events this year.
As a part of the Oct. 13 field day, the Baskett Research Center east of Ashland will offer free educational presentations to the public.
“We’re really excited to be part of the virtual field day season, and I’m glad that we’re going to be able to offer presentations to our audience,” Ben Knapp, superintendent of the Baskett Research Center, said in a news release.
While the center is still assembling its speaker list, it plans to feature timely topics related to agriculture, forest ecology and natural resources. Some of those are forest succession, soil conditions and sampling, ecosystem restoration and invasive forest plants, including how Baskett measures forest ecosystems from the canopy to the soil.
Knapp also noted that CAFNR has a group of strong researchers, many of whom have projects happening at the Baskett Research Center.
"We plan on sharing information about some of those projects, as well as other research taking place throughout the college," Knapp said. The field day also will showcase how students use the center in classes, student projects and internships.
The center's field day presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. on its Facebook page. They will be posted throughout the morning, and corresponding videos will be uploaded to the center's website.
“We have a lot of important and relevant information to share, and our virtual field day will allow us to do that," Knapp said. He encouraged viewers to ask questions and make the sessions as interactive as possible.