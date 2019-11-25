State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, is the new chair of the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee.
Basye served as vice-chair of the committee for the 2019 regular session and as a committee member in the 2017 and 2018 sessions.
Now in his third term as a state representative, Basye represents the 47th House District, which consists of parts of Boone, Howard, Cooper and Randolph counties.
Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, will assume the role of vice-chair of the committee, according to a news release from the Missouri House of Representatives. House Speaker Elijah Haahr elevated their positions to fill the void created by the passing of state Rep. Rebecca Roeber, who previously chaired the committee, the release said.
"I learned so much from her from our time working together on the committee, and I know that experience will make me a better chairman,” Basye said.
The House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee considers matters relating to elementary and secondary education and lifelong learning in the state, including teachers, financing, property, indebtedness and curriculum.