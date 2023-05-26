Alyssa Galbreath will succeed Adam Taylor as principal at Battle High School.
Taylor will become Columbia Public School's executive director of secondary education.
Galbreath graduated from Hickman High School. She earned bachelor's degrees in mathematics and secondary teaching from Westminster College.
She served as an MU teaching fellow and began her teaching career at West Junior High in 2011.
While teaching at Hickman, Galbreath completed her specialist and doctoral degrees in educational leadership from William Woods University.
She served as the administrative assistant and assistant principal at Gentry Middle School before moving to Battle High School as assistant principal in 2020.
"She is a great part of the Spartan school community and will do an outstanding job," Superintendent Brian Yearwood said in a news release from the district.
