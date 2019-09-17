Claudine Nibigira, 17, died after being hit by a car while walking in the 3600 block of Clark Lane in eastern Columbia just after 10 p.m. Monday.
Nibigira was a junior at Battle High School, Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. Counselors were available Tuesday to students and staff at Battle.
According to the press release, Tamara J. Lewis, 44, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was traveling east when the silver Infiniti she was driving struck Nibigira.
Police don’t suspect that alcohol or drugs were involved, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.
