Bryant Gladney wasn’t big on sentimental memories. His words pointed forward, Shaun Gladney said at his father’s funeral Tuesday morning.
“So I think he would be upset with me if I didn’t close with a charge,” Shaun said. “I challenge everyone here today to work to be better each and every day ... Never accept good enough. We owe it to him.”
Bryant Gladney, assistant chief of the Boone County Fire Protection District, was killed early Dec. 22 on Interstate 70 when a tractor-trailer hit the vehicle where he was directing traffic away from an earlier accident.
Gladney’s public funeral took place in the Hearnes Center at MU, followed by a private family service at Memorial Funeral Home.
His casket, draped with an American flag, rested in front of the crowd at Hearnes, flanked by bouquets of red and white flowers. To the left stood his brown and yellow firefighter uniform, from helmet to boots.
Those attending the funeral sat in Hearnes’ black and gold seats, some in suits or dresses and others wearing their first responder uniforms.
Fire Protection District Chief Scott Olsen told them he hired Gladney to run the EMS Education division in 2011.
“He was a gifted medic, but his true passion was teaching,” Olsen said.
Gladney trained hundreds of emergency medical technicians in the state. Public safety work is a calling, a passion and a mission, Olsen said.
“Professionally, this will be his greatest legacy,” he said.
Gladney faithfully supported the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a basketball and baseball lover, coaching the teams of both his sons, Shaun and younger brother Jack Gladney.
Their father had a dream of visiting every Major League Baseball stadium in the country, Bishop Bob Farr of the United Methodist Church said in his tribute.
“I think my dad loves that his funeral is on an old basketball court, but I think he would have liked Busch Stadium a little better,” Shaun said.
After the eulogies, loved ones watched silently as the flag was ceremoniously folded and presented to Gladney’s wife, Jamie.
“He made her laugh and smile, and that was true every day of their life,” Farr had said earlier. “What a gift.”
Olsen presented Bryant’s fire helmet to Shaun, who is a fellow firefighter.
At the close, Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” played as first responders left the building to form a “Sea of Blue,” a reference to their uniform color and a symbol of solidarity.
Just as the public funeral ended, the sun came out. Flags at Hearnes flew at half-staff, along with those at fire stations across Missouri, as ordered Monday by Gov. Mike Parson.
The casket was taken from Hearnes Center to be placed in the bed of an old Boone County firetruck with a black and purple flag on its side — colors used to honor fallen firefighters. First responders had lined the road to salute the casket as it passed.
At least 100 first responder vehicles from around the state then gathered for a procession that would wind through town from Hearnes to the funeral home. As the procession headed out of the parking lot, the cars passed under a gate made by two crossed firetruck ladders.
“Did he make a difference? In Bryant’s case, I would say, absolutely yes,” Olsen told the gathering earlier. “This world, and our lives, are better for Bryant having passed our way.”
Gladney was a member of the fire district for over 25 years. He also served with the original Missouri Task Force 1, which went to New York City in the aftermath of 9/11.
“I would like to think that when we’re done today, he will crack that mischievous little smile that we see every so often,” Olsen said, “ultimately approving of this tribute to a firefighter, a paramedic, a teacher, a mentor, a leader and, more importantly, a friend, a husband, a father.”
Missourian reporter Mikaela Schlueter contributed to this article.