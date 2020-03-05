Local officials Thursday urged calm in the face of the COVID-19 virus, expressing confidence in emergency plans that have proven effective in dealing with previous health outbreaks.
Those entering the council chambers at city hall were greeted by a half-full bottle of hand sanitizer that reinforced the prevailing message from city, county and MU officials: personal action can go a long way in preventing spread of the virus.
The briefing follows an increase of cases in the U.S., but Mayor Brian Treece reinforced that there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone County or the state of Missouri.
While there are no cases locally, Treece said it is important to take care in the beginning stages of a potential emergency, stating that, "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."
"That old adage is rarely put into practice when it comes to public health, but it will pay dividends in this current challenge,” Treece said.
To begin, local officials shared preparation plans in place to deal with the COVID-19 virus and reinforced the standard illness prevention strategies:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If you do not have direct access to soap and water, use hand sanitizer 60% alcohol or more.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover a cough and sneeze with a tissue, or your elbow if no tissues are available.
- Disinfect surfaces you touch regularly.
- If you're sick, stay at home.
Boone County has an all-hazards response plan that is updated annually, Stephanie Browning, Boone County Department of Public Health director, said. The hazard plan has been used in the past to address H1N1, Ebola and the local 2016 outbreak of mumps.
MU Health Care Chief Medical Officer Stevan Whitt noted the university has similar plans in place and said MU Health has the medical supplies it needs and does not anticipate any shortage.
Whitt said he believes the “risk is very low, but that doesn’t mean we should not be prepared.”
Browning addressed the concern of photos circulating about empty supermarket shelves. She said authorities always encourage people to stock up on food and medicine for weather emergencies, especially with the impending tornado season, and this year should be no different.
Browning said local officials are relying on advice from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are in weekly contact with the agency.
MU response
MU has already taken steps in response to the virus, halting all university travel to China, San Antonio, Italy and South Korea in the past week, with the decision to halt travel to China made in late January.
San Antonio announced a public health emergency Monday. Italy and South Korea are both listed as Warning Level 3, “avoid all non-essential travel,” by the CDC.
After the briefing, MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said halting university travel would be on a case-by-case basis. San Antonio was an example of a particular case in which a person who tested positive for the coronavirus was released. Cartwright said the whole extent of the situation would need to be considered in future cancellations.
There are fewer than 10 MU students in South Korea and 23 in Italy. MU is in direct contact with students, parents and families and health authorities. Cartwright says MU is, "determining the best course of action for each individual on a case-by-case basis."
Students returning from the Italy and South Korea programs will participate self-isolation, per CDC guidelines. Browning said the county will get information regarding where the students will end up, as they may not be in Columbia, and communicate with the state to ensure property isolation procedures.
Updates on MU's response to the coronavirus can be found on the International Center webpage.
Cartwright also explained that the university is looking into the idea of remote classes in the case an outbreak occurs and is making sure faculty members are prepared for different scenarios.
He also said the university has made it clear students that they should avoid Warning Level 3 areas, "if at all possible."
A majority of the 162 confirmed cases in the U.S. are in costal states. Exceptions being one case in Chicago, one in Wisconsin and two in Arizona, according to a Johns Hopkins database.
Other prevention plans
Other local groups are also taking steps in response to the virus.
The St. Thomas More Newman Center announced Thursday that, "the Bishop has lifted the obligation to attend Mass for those who are ill or have compromised immune systems."
- The center also announced that it will be taking the following preventative steps:
- The Precious Blood will not be distributed to the community.
- Holding hands during the praying of the "Our Father" is discouraged.
- The "Sign of Peace" should be limited to a bow to those around us.
- Those accustomed to receiving the host on the tongue are strongly encouraged to receive on the hands for the time being.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others, according to the CDC. The use of face masks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility), according to the CDC website.
Other advice from CDC: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday released a list of recommended disinfectants to protect against COVID-19, including bleach disinfectant, peroxide multisurface cleaner and a variety of Clorox and Lysol products.