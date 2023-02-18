MU's colors turned to green and purple Saturday during the second annual St. Thomas More Newman Center Parish Mardi Gras festival.

The parade looped around part of the MU campus as participants passed out bead necklaces, cups and candy.

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

