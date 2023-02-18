MU's colors turned to green and purple Saturday during the second annual St. Thomas More Newman Center Parish Mardi Gras festival.
The parade looped around part of the MU campus as participants passed out bead necklaces, cups and candy.
The Rev. Dan Merz, a pastor at the Newman Center, said the festival serves as a way to unite the community.
“At first it was more evangelistic, but we wanted to do a no-pressure event where people can just come have fun with us," Merz said. "It’s still evangelization in its own sense, but very low-key.”
MU senior Marty Jaskiewicz was crowned the Mizzou Catholic Student Association parade king. Angela Resch, an MU senior, was named the parade queen.
“I’m very excited to be here," Jaskiewicz said. "I get to see my fellow Catholic students all the time, but to see the parishioners and the staff all together for an event is so exciting.”
Wrapping up the parade was the Anderson Equestrian Center, which brought a dog, horse and goat. Thor, the horse, pulled a carriage with 5-year-old Gabe Aiman inside.
“I’m excited to hand out beads and ride on the carriage," Gabe said. "My favorite color bead is gold, by the way," he added.
Holly Kauck, an MU junior, attended the event as an alternative to another notable celebration of Tuesday's religious holiday.
"I don’t have the money to spend on drinks and stuff at St. Louis, so it’s nice to spend Mardi Gras with your community in a cheaper, more accessible way,” Kauck said.
After the parade, the parish hosted a celebration with food trucks, king cake, a live jazz band and Truman the Tiger.
