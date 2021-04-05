'Because he lives': Easter Sunday service celebrates resurrection, hope

The Rev. Roderick Williams Sr. outstretches his arms while he speaks to the congregation Sunday during a Resurrection Sunday service at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. “There is no demon, no devil, no wicked politician that can stop church,” he said.
LEFT: Joyce Kelly is a charter member of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Kelly, who stood for a portrait Sunday, said she wore a mint green outfit to resemble the colors of the spring season. RIGHT: Shawn May claps his hands behind his back Sunday during the closing prayer of a Resurrection Sunday service at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.
While helping Annie Gardner, left, to the parking lot, Gregg Jackson, 14, pulls his mask over his nose after eating a candy Sunday at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Garnder said she has lived in Columbia for more than 60 years.
Ilana Bonaparte, 4, watches Essie Redmon, who has led church decoration for more than 40 years, set up a welcome table Sunday before a Resurrection Sunday service at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. During the service, Ilana sat in the back of the church with her older brother Jacob Norman-Bonaparte, 12.
Jayden Norman, 17, is a student at Hickman High School. Norman, who stood for a portrait Sunday, is the grandson of George Norman Jr., a deacon at the church who organized a vaccination clinic in early March.
Members of the congregation listen to the Rev. Roderick Williams Sr. share announcements for church events and services at the start of a Resurrection Sunday service Sunday at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. All members were required to wear masks and social distance.
Ed Hayward distributes pre-sealed cups of grape juice before a Resurrection Sunday service in preparation for the communion Sunday at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Hayward says that the pre-sealed cups are a safety measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Legacy Jordan, 1, reaches out to another member of the congregation while her mother Marva Shavers holds her Sunday during a Resurrection Sunday service at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Her grandfather George Norman Jr., a deacon at the church, later handed her a plastic egg to hold.
With his eyes clenched shut, the Rev. Roderick Williams Sr. outstretched his arms. "This is the day — Hallelujah!" he said, belting the phrase to the congregation.
Nearly 50 members of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church gathered for Resurrection Sunday, also known as Easter, and the church's 47th anniversary Sunday morning in central Columbia. The holiday, one of the most important Christian holidays, celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, described in the New Testament.
"No systemic racism can stop you because Jesus is alive," Williams said during the service, which was also livestreamed on Facebook. "I can face all of the blunders, all of the fumbles because I know he holds the future — because he lives."
His words were met with applause and praise. "Amen," the worshippers called out.