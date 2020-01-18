The Boone Regional Beekeepers Association hosted a beginning beekeeping class Saturday at the Animal Science Research Center.
The group partnered with the Great Plains Master Beekeeping program to host a class of 45 students — all ready to learn how to build and manage their own hives.
“Raise your hand if you’ve never had a beehive in your life,” instructor Valerie Duever asked students at the beginning of the class. Almost everyone raised their hands.
The course lasted most of the day and was broken up into three lecture sections with multiple instructors. The first block was all about the honeybee, the second about keeping bees safe and legal and the last about managing the health of bees. There was also an opportunity for students to build their own hives.
Duever said she has been beekeeping for over 20 years. She began because her husband, Jim Duever, had been beekeeping since he was 14 years old. They both used to live in St. Louis but bought a farm in Auxvasse, where she began her beekeeping journey. They now call the farm “Jim ‘n’ I Farms.”
“I got so involved. I immersed myself in information and learned everything,” Duever said.
She began her teaching career in beekeeping in 2006. Duever said that while she was secretary of the Boone Regional Beekeepers Association, she was asked to start teaching the classes.
With many beginners in the class, Duever focused on the basics.
“It really is difficult to keep bees happy and healthy throughout the winter time,” she said.
One student in the class, Nate Berneking, is looking to start beekeeping. He said this was his first class, but his family members are big gardeners.
“My family has some land,” Berneking said. “So we are interested in pollination and honey production.”
The Great Plains Master Beekeeping program partners with beekeeping organizations in multiple states including Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri, according to its website. There are multiple tiers to the program, including exploratory, apprentice, journeyman and master. Participants must meet a set of educational, field training and volunteer or mentoring requirements to advance in the program.
The future beekeepers who completed the class Saturday left, certificate in hand, as certified apprentice-level beekeepers.
