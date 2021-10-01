Behind the mask: Actors prepare gruesome characters for FearFest

Franklin Knox lives in a time when the walking dead outnumber the living.
Zombies roam the Earth, wreaking havoc on those who are still alive. Army battalions conscript criminals as a last resort to keep up the fight for the living. In an effort to evade the death penalty, Knox, who was charged with two counts of capital murder, decided to enlist. During a horrific battle, Knox was surrounded by six zombies and taken to an evil zombie doctor who installed screws in his head, hacked off his jaw and gave him a new name — Screwhead.
Screwhead will be played by Hunter Manes at this year’s FearFeast, a staple haunted house attraction in Midway, just outside of Columbia. The haunted house opens Friday and will be open Thursday through Saturday every weekend in October, Halloween night and Nov. 5 and 6 for a special event.
Shana Johnson, or “Granny,” has worked with FearFest for six years.
“I always wear the same costume,” Johnson said.
When Johnson first started at FearFest, the staff asked if she had any ideas for a character. She told them she wanted to play an undead cannibal grandma.
Granny is known for jumping out at people.
“Sometimes I start off nice, and then I gradually reveal that I’m going to eat them,” she said.
Visitors to FearFest, located off Highway 40, will be able to brave four frightening attractions: Hawthorn State Asylum, Terror in the Woods, Necropolis Haunted House and The Mortuary.
One of Johnson’s colleagues, Eric Leighton, plays a character called “Bagman.”
“I’m the new icon character this year,” Leighton said. “I am the face of the asylum.”
Bagman has a long, bloody hook for an arm and terrorizes people who dare enter the asylum.
Last year at FearFest, Leighton said someone was scared so badly they broke a toilet inside the haunted house.
“She ran through and tried to jump over the toilet, and mid-jump her friends pushed her, and she landed on her knees, on top of the toilet,” Leighton said. “I felt really bad, but it was really funny.”
General admission tickets, with access to all four attractions, are $30 per person. Additional VIP and speed passes are also available for purchase. To buy tickets, visit the FearFest website.