Behind the mask: Actors prepare gruesome characters for FearFest

If You Go

Location: 6399 Highway 40 W, Columbia, MO 65202.

Times and Dates: Thursday through Saturday every weekend in October, Halloween Night and November 5 and 6 for a special event.

• 7:30 — 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Halloween night.

• 7:30 p.m. — 12 a.m. on Fridays & Saturdays.

Tickets: Available for purchase on the FearFest website.