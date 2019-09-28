Thousands of Columbia residents and travelers Friday afternoon flooded Stephens Lake Park to join the festivities of the annual Root N Blues N BBQ music festival.
Festival volunteers had already been at the park for hours setting up stages, picking up trash and preparing the park grounds for the incoming large crowd.
Roots N Blues N BBQ offers the public the opportunity to sign up to volunteer through a simple online application process.
Volunteers receive a free three-day wristband in exchange for completing two four-hour volunteer shifts. The wristband is the same one given to regular attendees and allows them to move freely in and out of the festival throughout the weekend.
Volunteers blend in with the rest of the crowd and are an integral part of the festival. The only thing that sets them apart is their brightly colored volunteer shirts and their diligent work to keep the festival running smoothly.
Isaiah Cummings, the volunteer coordinator for the festival, said they have about 330 volunteers. He said this does not include the bartending and security volunteers hired by outside entities.
Cummings and his team are responsible for training and selecting volunteers that pick up trash, drive people around the festival, greet people at the door and manage ticket sales.
This is Olivia Hunt's first time volunteering at the festival. As a senior at MU, she wanted to seize the opportunity to volunteer.
"Since I have friends who have done it in the past, I wanted to get involved with something that is so important to the Columbia community," she said.
Elisa Reinhardt just moved to Columbia and was eager to get involved with the festival.
"I wanted to hear music, and I live so close. I'm also passionate about recycling, so I volunteered specifically to help with trash cleanup," she said.
