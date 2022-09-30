Belinda, sometimes known as Red, never had any enemies.
Belinda, sometimes known as Red, never had any enemies.
According to her friends, the sometimes shy young woman got along with everyone.
She came from a large country family, whom she missed, those who knew her said. They speculated that this made her better adjusted to staying outdoors and living communally.
Belinda died the morning of Sept. 2. She was 29.
“She always wanted a hug and to have a cig and a Pepsi and chat a little,” Heidi, a nurse working with CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, wrote in a message to the Missourian. “If someone actually had a phone with a charge, she loved listening to music with her friends.”
“She was very bubbly,” said Red’s friend Wende, who only gave her first name.
She remembered being introduced to Red at Stephen’s Lake Park by a mutual friend. Red would sing along while their friend played the guitar.
“They were just playing for fun,” Wende said.
For a time, Red had a beloved pitbull named Rebel.
Red’s boyfriend Tony, who only gave his first name, said that she kept “any kind of animal; she liked critters.”
“Including you,” Wende joked to him.
Others in the homeless community spoke fondly of her, many noting that she was quiet, but sweet.
“She was a good person,” Tony said.
