A man accused of conspiring to have both a Boone County judge and his former wife killed will head to trial on Monday.
Mehrdad Fotoohighiam will have his case decided by Special Judge Steven Ohmer, not a jury, in a bench trial at the Boone County Courthouse.
Fotoohighiam, 67, is accused of conspiring to kill Circuit Judge Jeff Harris in 2017 while he was in jail awaiting trial in an unrelated arson case. He is also accused of attempting to kill his former wife, Hedieh Fotoohighiam.
The state alleges that Fotoohighiam tried to hire two fellow Boone County Jail inmates to carry out Jeff Harris’ murder after the judge was assigned to hear the arson case.
Around the same time, Fotoohighiam and his ex-wife, Hedieh, were involved in a messy divorce. She had filed for divorce in 2015, and the case dragged on for years before it was finalized.
At one point, Fotoohighiam was convicted and sentenced to a year in jail for violating an order of protection she had against him.
This week’s bench trial will decide a number of charges against Fotoohighiam. In addition to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree assault, he is charged with tampering with a witness and attempted witness tampering.
The last two felony charges were filed in June 2020. The state has accused Fotoohighiam of trying to intimidate or dissuade potential witnesses from testifying in the attempted murder case.
During Monday’s bench trial, the prosecution is expected to argue that Fotoohighiam offered each of the fellow inmates money to kill both his ex-wife and the judge.
One inmate told detectives that Fotoohighiam provided a map to his house, a detailed plan for the break-in and a description of his ex-wife and her car.
Initially, this case was to be brought before a jury, but that trial was canceled in late March in favor of a bench trial to be held before a single judge.
“The choice of having a bench trial versus a jury trial depends on the legal issues presented and has to be taken case by case,” said Kevin O’Brien, the Columbia public defender representing Fotoohighiam.
O’Brien said the judge will also determine the defendant’s sentence if Fotoohighiam is convicted. A judge may assess and determine sentencing in Missouri if the state proves the defendant is “a prior offender, persistent offender, dangerous offender, or persistent misdemeanor offender,” according to Section 558.016 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri.
Fotoohighiam also burned through at least two attorneys formerly representing him in the case.
St. Louis attorney Scott Rosenblum, who represented Fotoohighiam during the arson trial, motioned to withdraw as counsel saying the defendant refused to take his legal advice and acted in ways that undermined his defense.
Another former attorney, Gregory Smith, was given permission to withdraw after Fotoohighiam’s bond was revoked and he was ordered back to jail.
During hearings last summer, special prosecutor Philip Groenweghe argued that Fotoohighiam violated conditions set by the judge that would allow him to remain on house arrest. The conditions stipulated that he was not to contact anyone other than his attorney and representatives of Adult Court Services.
Groenweghe said the day after his release, however, Fotoohighiam attempted to contact several people in an effort to have evidence in his case destroyed. Ultimately, Fotoohighiam was ordered back to jail where he has since remained.
Three years ago, Fotoohighiam was acquitted of arson after being accused of paying a man $500 to burn down a woman’s mobile home in Columbia in 2014.
The woman sued Fotoohighiam and two business associates in a separate civil case, claiming the fire that torched her home was intentional.
In a 15-page unanimous decision, the Missouri Supreme Court upheld rulings from lower courts that awarded her $2.75 million in actual and punitive damages.
The trial will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday and is expected to last two to three days.