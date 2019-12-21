The Beth Shalom Congregation held a Hanukkah party Wednesday featuring storytelling, songs and a dreidel competition to kick off the season's celebrations.
Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, commemorates the liberation of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem in 3622 B.C. Sunday marks the first of eight days of Hanukkah.
Those who celebrate Hanukkah typically light a menorah every day of the eight days, symbolizing the miracle of one day's worth of oil lasting for eight days when the Holy Temple's menorah was lit.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Chabad of Mid-Missouri will be holding an event at the Daniel Boone Public Library, featuring crafts, snacks and stories.
Chabad of Mid-Missouri will also be lighting a 9-foot menorah 5 p.m. Thursday in front of the Daniel Boone City Building. Snacks and dreidels will be offered to those in attendance.