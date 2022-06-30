Betting on biscuits: Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co. finds a solid niche in Columbia

Bryan Maness clocks into work at his restaurant, Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar, between 7 to 8:30 a.m. most days, often staying as late as 11 p.m.
The days are powered by collard greens, scratch-made biscuits and cheesy grits, the trademarks of his Southern cooking brand.
“They’re really good because they’re made right,” Maness said. “That’s something we take pride in.”
Maness has built his food brand around the old-fashioned food he ate growing up in the Missouri Ozarks. His family — and their recipes — have roots in central Arkansas, but it was within the folds of the Ozark Mountains that his grandmother’s cooking made a lasting impression.
Years later in 2013, with the mountain range as its namesake and his grandmother’s recipes as its handbook, Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co. took off in a 2006 Workhorse truck outfitted with a fully operational mobile kitchen.
Maness, his team and the Workhorse traveled around the Midwest for eight years before adding 1204 Hinkson Ave. as a permanent home last July.
“This part of town’s developing,” Maness said recently. “I knew there was a lot of good clientele over here.”
Biscuit truck hits the road
Biscuits are a staple bread product on the Southern table, so that became the foundation of the business.
“That’s how the food truck started,” Maness said. “That’s why we chose the biscuit.”
In addition to four breakfast-themed biscuit items on the truck’s original menu, classic sandwiches also appeared — fried chicken, pulled pork, hot ham and cheese and burgers — sandwiched between two golden Ozark Mountain biscuit rounds.
“It was a fun way to incorporate an element of Southern cooking into our menu in a way that was fun and unique,” Maness said.
In the past nine years, Maness and his truck have made hundreds of stops at the Columbia Farmer’s Market, the True/False Film Festival and various art galleries, apartment buildings and community events around town.
Beyond the columns of Columbia, the Ozark Mountain Biscuit team has headed south to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee and north to tiny Somerset, Wisconsin.
It has traveled west across the sprawling plains of South central Kansas and east to the Wormtown Music Festival in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
“It has created some super long-lasting, permanent friendships,” Maness said.
The biscuit truck always returned to Columbia, though, often pulling up to a familiar curbside spot at Logboat Brewing Co. to park and serve up between-beer biscuits.
Then last year, Maness decided it was time to go “beyond the biscuit.”
Beyond the biscuit truck
For quite a while, Maness had been looking to settle his brand into a brick-and-mortar location.
“Before COVID happened, we had some leases in our hands,” he said. “We didn’t feel great about the locations, but (we were) just ready to move forward.”
The pandemic put a hold on the plans just long enough for the building at 1204 Hinkson Ave., directly across from Logboat, to become available.
Logboat and Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co. have witnessed parallel growth and popularity in the community over the last decade. The truck has made roughly 400 appearances at the brewery over the years, Maness said.
Before it developed a trendy entertainment character, the area around Rogers, Rangeline and Fay streets in near north Columbia was distinctly industrial.
The buildings housing Logboat Brewing and Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co. were once used for a slaughterhouse and meatpacking plant until it closed in 2005.
Today, the two operations have a streamlined, urban look that fits their customer base. But Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co. also makes a point of adding charm through Maness’ family.
The centerpiece of the Hinkson location is a portrait of his late great-grandmother Jettie-Louise, the matriarch Maness considers to be the one who held the family together.
Painted on the wall next to her portrait is something she would say as a child before getting her favorite treat: “I want a biscuit, hole in the biscuit, molasses in the hole and sugar on the lasses!”
Local artist Gabe Meyer was able to use old letters to replicate her handwriting, and Jettie’s Biscuit, “filled with melted butter, sorghum molasses and a crispy sugar top,” can be ordered from the menu.
Another local craftsman, Andy Werth of Stickman Woodworks, built the booths, tables and bar out of ashwood.
“It’s a beautiful bar,” said Josh Santiago, a bartender at the restaurant.
Arranged within bright white walls and a generous amount of natural light, the furnishings contribute to the cool, natural atmosphere.
“We wanted it to feel really fresh and clean and light,” Maness said. “It kind of reflects what we use to cook in the kitchen: buttermilk, milk, eggs and butter. We wanted to reflect that in the design of the restaurant.”
Not just biscuits
The restaurant has a more extensive menu than the food truck, which offers a variety of buttermilk biscuit sandwiches and Southern sides.
The restaurant provides an all-day menu with shareable plates, soups and salads; brunch daily before 4 p.m.; and “big plates” after 4.
Among the items on the all-day menu are Creole hushpuppies with remoulade sauce, home fries with roasted tomato aioli and hillbilly hot wings with a choice of three sauces.
The “Mudpuppy Picnic” is on the salad menu, with organic field greens, onions, pickled okra, baby red onions, sliced radish and a creole molasses vinaigrette. The “Sooie Pig” is one of the sandwiches — pulled pork or tempeh with kale slaw.
Brunch choices include a range of biscuit combinations, eggs with home fries or grits, buttermilk pecan waffles, pancakes, chicken fried steak and more.
The big plates are time-tested Southern staples, such as fried chicken, catfish, short ribs and shrimp and grits.
While both the biscuit truck and bar have vegetarian options, the restaurant also offers gluten-free choices.
Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar opens at 8 a.m. on weekdays (closed Tuesdays) and 9 a.m. on the weekends, always closing at 9 p.m. The biscuit truck can be tracked on the website for daily locations.