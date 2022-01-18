Betty White was more than just Rose Nylund in “Golden Girls” onscreen. She was also, and continues to be, a hero for animals across the country.
In honor of actress and animal rights advocate Betty White, the social media hashtag #BettyWhiteChallenge encouraged people to donate to their local animal shelters on White’s 100th birthday Monday.
Local shelters like the Central Missouri Humane Society, Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue and Second Chance all promoted the challenge on their Facebook pages.
“I think it’s just a wonderful way to honor Betty White,” said Melody Whitworth, founder and director of Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue. “I hope it will bring awareness to the plight of animal abuse and neglect in this country.”
The Central Missouri Humane Society raised over $10,000 in response to the challenge, Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue raised over $3,267 and, on its Facebook page, Second Chance raised $1,545. The Jefferson Middle School zoo also received $700 from the Cummins-Levenstein Charitable Foundation. The Spay Neuter Project did not have a final amount tallied Tuesday evening but also received funds.
“(The challenge is) going very well actually,” Whitworth said Monday. “I think everyone in the community is being very generous to all the animal shelters and rescues.”
Stephanie Lanham, operations manager at the Central Missouri Humane Society, said the shelter was nervous to promote the challenge after promoting CoMo Gives all December.
“Coming from a non-profit, it’s hard to continually ask people for money,” Lanham said.
However, the challenge in central Missouri traveled all the way to Iowa. Heather Adams from Waterloo, Iowa, saw Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue’s Facebook post about the challenge. She donated because her uncle, Larry Perez, volunteers often to walk the dogs at the rescue and wanted to pitch in.
“I think that people need to know that if they’re having a hard time … they need to think about going and volunteering at their local animal shelters,” Adams said. “Because (the shelters) always need help .. and it’s going to give you so much in return.”
The money Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue received will go toward the abused dogs it rescues and fund its responsible pet ownership outreach. The Spay Neuter Project’s donations will help finance pet surgeries for people who can’t afford them. The money at the other shelters will go toward medical supplies, food, facilities and other animal needs.