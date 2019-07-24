CoMo200, the Mayor’s Task Force on Bicentennial Celebration Planning, will work with KBIA/91.3 FM to produce a multipart series delving into the histories of Columbia’s black community.
The series, "You Don't Say," represents a commitment to a bicentennial celebration that is diverse and inclusive, Brent Gardner of CoMo200 said in a Wednesday news release. It will record conversations among members of the black community about their memories of Columbia's past, "building on an oral tradition that deserves to be preserved for future generations," the release said.
CoMo200 collaborated with the Sharp End Heritage Committee to identify people to participate.
“You Don’t Say” will have eight to 10 episodes recorded, edited and aired on KBIA, the Missouri School of Journalism's National Public Radio affiliate.
People interested in learning more about plans for the bicentennial can attend CoMo200's meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Walton Building, 300 S. Providence Road.