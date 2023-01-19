Even though the estimated $5.6 million price tag for building sidewalks along Ballenger Lane might be cost-prohibitive, the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission voted Wednesday night to add the project to Columbia’s sidewalk master plan after discussing options for reducing the expense.
The commission was following through on a recommendation Third Ward Councilman Roy Lovelady made after the City Council held a public hearing on the master plan Dec. 5. The council later approved the plan — without the Ballenger Lane sidewalks — at its Dec. 22 meeting.
Ballenger Lane is in the Third Ward, running 1.6 miles north and south between Clark Lane and Mexico Gravel Road. Ballenger, also known as state Route PP, is an unimproved street with no road shoulders and ditches on the sides. Commissioners said those conditions make it a higher priority for sidewalks.
The project would cost about double the next most expensive projects in the plan, which are a sidewalk along Northland Drive from Parker Street to Blue Ridge Road and along I-70 Drive Southwest from West Boulevard to Clinkscales Road.
Commissioners were unsure about the accuracy of the cost estimate for sidewalks along Ballenger or whether they really wanted the city to spend that much money on the project.
“I think everyone would like to build the sidewalk,” Tim Teddy, the city’s Community Development Director, said, “but there is literally no cash to get this project done.”
Commissioners discussed alternatives to reduce the cost, including adding shoulders to the road or building a sidewalk on just one side of the street.
Sidewalks along Ballenger Lane scored six out of seven points on the city’s priority list, in part because the street is in a Community Development Block Grant area, it’s on a bus route and it sees heavy traffic. Commissioners debated whether there are enough pedestrians in the area to merit a sidewalk. Others said the city’s rating system should include more categories, such as the density of businesses along the street.
Krista Shouse-Jones, the city’s Vision Zero coordinator, thought the rating system also should look at whether residents in the area can afford transportation.
“Some people are biking and walking to places out of priority. They can’t afford transportation,” Shouse-Jones said. “We as a community can identify and recognize these needs and even make an argument for federal funding.”
Commissioner Frank Schmidt suggested the group add Ballenger to the master plan and ask city staff to update the cost estimate and evaluate whether a sidewalk or pedway on one side of the street would be sufficient. A majority of the commission agreed.