Even though the estimated $5.6 million price tag for building sidewalks along Ballenger Lane might be cost-prohibitive, the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission voted Wednesday night to add the project to Columbia’s sidewalk master plan after discussing options for reducing the expense.

The commission was following through on a recommendation Third Ward Councilman Roy Lovelady made after the City Council held a public hearing on the master plan Dec. 5. The council later approved the plan — without the Ballenger Lane sidewalks — at its Dec. 22 meeting.

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

